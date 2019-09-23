Indago Energy (ASX:INK) Stock Price Up 12%

Indago Energy Ltd (ASX:INK)’s stock price rose 12% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.09 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.08 ($0.06), approximately 286,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 75,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.05).

The company has a market cap of $23.70 million and a P/E ratio of -5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.05.

About Indago Energy (ASX:INK)

Indago Energy Limited engages in evaluating, exploring, and developing oil and gas prospects, and technologies in North America and internationally. The company offers clean oil technology that allows for the swift, clean, and treatment of heavy, asphaltenic, and paraffinic oils. As of December 31, 2017, it held interests in the Newkirk project that covered an area of 3,149 acres located in Kay and Noble Counties, Oklahoma; and the Kentucky project, which covered an area of 1,786 acres located in Butler and Warren Counties, Kentucky.

