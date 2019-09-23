Insider Selling: Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) Insider Sells 506,877 Shares of Stock

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) insider 683 Capital Management, Llc sold 506,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $1,028,960.31.

Shares of ONTX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.20. 27,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,658. Onconova Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 872.01% and a negative net margin of 976.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on Onconova Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Noble Financial started coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.10% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

