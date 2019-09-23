Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 665 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Bret Steven Taylor sold 665 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $102,456.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,129,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,032,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,266,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,694. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in salesforce.com by 676.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in salesforce.com by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 93,701 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 52,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

