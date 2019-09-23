Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IPG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.22. 1,776,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,496. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,021,995.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $9,961,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,825,000 after buying an additional 479,075 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 62.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 54,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.