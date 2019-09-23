Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BSCE)

Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCE traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102. Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83.

