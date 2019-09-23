Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 29,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,509. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.