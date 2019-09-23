Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Declares $0.12 — Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1191 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.84. 4,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,390. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $26.03.

