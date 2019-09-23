Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.26

Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.26 and traded as high as $14.11. Invesco DB Energy Fund shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 700 shares.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 46,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 217,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period.

Invesco DB Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DBE)

PowerShares DB Energy Fund (the Fund) is based on the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index – Optimum Yield Energy Excess Return (the Index). The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most heavily traded energy commodities in the world-light sweet crude oil (WTI), heating oil, brent crude oil, reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending (RBOB) gasoline and natural gas.

