Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2452 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA DJD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.35. 7,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,080. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70.

