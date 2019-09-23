Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0127 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.5% annually over the last three years.

DWAS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.51. 18,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,052. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $58.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19.

