Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWTR) Declares — Dividend of $0.12

Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWTR) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1211 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 48.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWTR traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.91. 4,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,217. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85. Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.