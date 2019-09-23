Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1492 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PJP traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,600. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.42. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $73.76.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

