Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:REDV) Declares $0.32 — Dividend

Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:REDV) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

NYSEARCA:REDV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.67. 212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

