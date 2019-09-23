Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0769 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

NYSEARCA:PGF traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $18.79. 273,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,683. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

