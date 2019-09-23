Invesco International Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RIDV) Plans — Dividend of $0.15

Invesco International Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RIDV) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1497 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco International Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.10. 850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758. Invesco International Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.