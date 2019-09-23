Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.11 (BATS:PSMM)

Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1129 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PSMM traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,785 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

