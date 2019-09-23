Invesco Preferred ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,680. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

