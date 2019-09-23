Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.17 (BATS:PBDM)

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1747 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of BATS:PBDM traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

