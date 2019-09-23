Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF (BATS:OSIZ) Plans $0.09 — Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF (BATS:OSIZ) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0885 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

OSIZ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.17. 5,374 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63.

