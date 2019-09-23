Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1176 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PHDG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,771. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88.

