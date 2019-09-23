Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.224 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

NYSEARCA EWRE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,397. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33.

