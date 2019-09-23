Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) to Issue — Dividend of $0.06

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

NYSEARCA:XRLV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,884. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84.

