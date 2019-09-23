Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Plans $0.14 — Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1405 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.07. 128,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,070. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $45.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90.

