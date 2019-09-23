Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3157 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.09. 5,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,945. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

