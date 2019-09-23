Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Announces — Dividend of $0.14

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1391 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMVM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.09. 933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.94. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $33.30.

