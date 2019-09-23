Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2247 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

NYSEARCA RWJ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.33. 4,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,558. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $77.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average is $63.23.

