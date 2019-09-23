Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Plans $0.25 — Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2544 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

NYSEARCA:XSLV traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 238,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,228. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

