Invesco Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) Plans — Dividend of $0.12

Invesco Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1233 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IUS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,927. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. Invesco Strategic US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.