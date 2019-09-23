Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Declares — Dividend of $0.10

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.37. 399,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,386. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

