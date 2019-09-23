Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) to Issue $0.03 — Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0328 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $37.21.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

