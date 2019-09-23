iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc.

Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 265.8% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $175,000.

AOR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,272. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

