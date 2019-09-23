iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc.

Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 53.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,681,000 after purchasing an additional 484,278 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 72,256 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.85. 7,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,614. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $39.84 and a 1-year high of $49.05.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.