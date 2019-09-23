iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Bought by Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc.

Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.95. The company had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,573. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.34. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $97.26.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

