iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.22. 33,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,298. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $75.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.85.

