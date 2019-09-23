iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Parker Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Parker Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,804 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 28.9% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $94,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.31. 14,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,298. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.16. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.49 and a 1 year high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

