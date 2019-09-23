iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.52

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.52 and last traded at $37.49, with a volume of 3048183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

