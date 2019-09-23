iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,386. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.