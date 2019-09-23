J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Raised to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JSAIY. Zacks Investment Research cut J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group raised J Sainsbury from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised J Sainsbury from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised J Sainsbury from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

