Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.50.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY opened at $147.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.04. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $162.13.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.