Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Peugeot (EPA:UG) a €25.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.70 ($28.72).

Get Peugeot alerts:

Peugeot stock opened at €24.02 ($27.93) on Thursday. Peugeot has a 52-week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 52-week high of €21.01 ($24.43). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.77.

Peugeot Company Profile

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.