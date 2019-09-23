JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Woolworths Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:WOLWF opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Woolworths Group has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $26.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.