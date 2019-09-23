JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Biffa (LON:BIFF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Biffa from GBX 252 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HSBC dropped their price target on Biffa from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biffa in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biffa in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 270 ($3.53).

Shares of BIFF opened at GBX 258 ($3.37) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 207.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 217.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.00 million and a P/E ratio of 35.83. Biffa has a 1-year low of GBX 171.80 ($2.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 268 ($3.50). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38.

In other Biffa news, insider Richard Pike bought 9,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £19,926.15 ($26,037.04).

Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

