Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $348.68

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.68 and traded as high as $362.60. Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at $359.50, with a volume of 724,006 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JUP. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Jupiter Fund Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 376.90 ($4.92).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 348.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 369.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

About Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

