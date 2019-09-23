Kier Group (LON:KIE) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Numis Securities restated an under review rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 339.25 ($4.43).

Get Kier Group alerts:

KIE opened at GBX 134.30 ($1.75) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $222.10 million and a P/E ratio of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 108.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 249.92. Kier Group has a 1-year low of GBX 58.40 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,109.47 ($14.50).

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.