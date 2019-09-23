Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.61. Kingold Jewelry shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 13,201 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingold Jewelry had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $598.01 million for the quarter.

Kingold Jewelry Company Profile (NASDAQ:KGJI)

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand.

