KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Bren D. Higgins Sells 6,751 Shares

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,751 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $1,066,725.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,692 shares in the company, valued at $267,352.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bren D. Higgins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Bren D. Higgins sold 1,654 shares of KLA-Tencor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $215,185.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.58. The company had a trading volume of 944,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $159.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.33.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. KLA-Tencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 900.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,723 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter worth about $2,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

