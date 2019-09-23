Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRNT. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,954,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after purchasing an additional 390,395 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,614. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 133.81 and a beta of 1.09. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.69%. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

