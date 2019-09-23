KuCoin Shares Hits One Day Volume of $10.48 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $132.98 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00015111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00202376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.04 or 0.01189956 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00089849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018095 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares’ genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 177,971,055 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,971,055 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

