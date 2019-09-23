Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 196,102 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 989.3% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Lam Research by 9.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 85.5% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in Lam Research by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Lam Research to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cfra set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lam Research from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $3.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.93. The stock had a trading volume of 433,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,189. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $239.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $819,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 22,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $5,175,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,997 shares of company stock worth $14,854,855. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.