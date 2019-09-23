LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.25, approximately 2,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 42,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99.

LEGRAND S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

